Two Incumbents, Two Newcomers Poised to Win Seats on Santa Rosa City Council 

Voters in Santa Rosa appeared ready to elect two new City Council members and welcome back two incumbents based on unofficial vote tallies from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Wednesday afternoon.
With all precincts reporting on Wednesday afternoon, voters were favoring Eddie Alverez, who was running against three other candidates for the District 1 seat
, with 44.68 percent of the vote.
In the District 3 race
, incumbent Harrison Tibbetts was leading his opponent Keith Rhinehart, with 9,888 votes to Rhinehart's 13 votes with all precincts reporting.
District 5
incumbent Chris Rogers was leading his opponent, Azmina
Hanna, with 70.28 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting.
In District 7
, Natalie Rogers was narrowly leading her two opponents with roughly 43 percent of the vote. Eric Christensen was keeping the race tight, however, with 39.61 percent of the
vote.