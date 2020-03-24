March 24, 2020 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Two Santa Rosa Police Officers Tested Positive for COVID-19 

By
click to enlarge popo.png
Two Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a video released by Chief of Police, Rainer Navarro.

The Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) increased safety precautions and implemented employee education at the onset of the coronavirus in the community a few weeks ago. Despite these efforts, not only have the two officers come down with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a third officer sought medical treatment this week after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. That officer is currently awaiting test results to see if they are also positive for COVID-19.

The Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD), along with other essential City Service Departments, continue to follow enhanced protocols to protect staff and the community from getting sick from the coronavirus.

"We continue to take every precaution we can both in the field with personal protective equipment and around the department with only essential staff reporting for duty," Chief of Police Rainer Navarro says in the video. He adds that when the shelter in place order went into effect on March 18, "We closed public access to our police station lobby and expanded the use of our online reporting system."

News of the COVID-19-positive officers should not dissuade Santa Rosa residents from reaching out to the police when necessary says Navarro.

"The police department will continue to answer calls for service and meet the needs of our community," says Navarro.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

Sci-Fi Takes Center Stage

'Galatea' launches at Spreckels

By Daedalus Howell Mar 11, 2020  7:29 pm

Compare/Contrast

Same difference

By Daedalus Howell Feb 26, 2020  5:12 pm

Cotati Goes Mardi Gras on Feb. 29

By Charlie Swanson Feb 26, 2020  4:49 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation