Two Santa Rosa Police Officers Tested Positive for COVID-19 

Two Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a video released by Chief of Police, Rainer Navarro.



The Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) increased safety precautions and implemented employee education at the onset of the coronavirus in the community a few weeks ago. Despite these efforts, not only have the two officers come down with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a third officer sought medical treatment this week after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. That officer is currently awaiting test results to see if they are also positive for COVID-19.



The Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD), along with other essential City Service Departments, continue to follow enhanced protocols to protect staff and the community from getting sick from the coronavirus.



"We continue to take every precaution we can both in the field with personal protective equipment and around the department with only essential staff reporting for duty," Chief of Police Rainer Navarro says in the video. He adds that when the shelter in place order went into effect on March 18, "We closed public access to our police station lobby and expanded the use of our online reporting system."



News of the COVID-19-positive officers should not dissuade Santa Rosa residents from reaching out to the police when necessary says Navarro.



"The police department will continue to answer calls for service and meet the needs of our community," says Navarro.



