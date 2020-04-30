Upcoming Event will Raise Funds for Immigrants 

Local social justice groups will be hosting an online event on Saturday, May 9 in support of immigrants in Sonoma County. Essential workers working during Covid-19 pandemic will be given special emphasis.

The event, titled “Dare to Dream: A Day of Justice, Art and Empowerment,” is hosted by The Monarch Project, in association with the Sonoma County Junior Commission on Human Rights.

The event will be streamed online at www.socoimm.org beginning at noon.

At 4:00pm, participants will be invited to learn how to paint and draw monarch butterflies from local artist and Junior Commissioner Rima Makaryan. Artwork and t-shirts designed by Makaryan will be sold.

Proceeds will benefit the UndocuFund Covid-19 Disaster Relief Fund and Humanidad Therapy and Education Services.

Speakers include Rafael Vasquez, KBBF host of Lideres del Futuro, community leader and KBBF Board President Alicia Sanchez, Public Defender and Poet Bernice Espinoza, and youth activist, Tristyn Thomas.