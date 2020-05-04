Wildfire Prevention: Chipping Program Starts Today 

Steve Mosiurchak, senior fire inspector for Sonoma County Fire Prevention Division introduces the Residential Curbside Chipper Program.
Today marks the first day of the season for Sonoma County’s Residential Curbside Chipper program. This free curbside chipper service supports residents in creating defensible space around their homes and reduces vegetation along access routes.
This program is for properties in unincorporated Sonoma County. There have been some changes made this season to enhance the program. The most important change is residents must use SoCo Report It, the County’s Online Reporting System, to submit applications. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. The County crew will provide up to two hours of complimentary chipping which, on average, is enough time to chip a pile of vegetation that is approximately 50 feet long, 3 feet tall, and 8 feet wide.
The program, which is offered May-November (weather dependent), is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Because of the commitment to promote and assist in creating defensible space, a total of 468 jobs were completed in 2019.
“This program provides an essential element to help promote community safety as we move towards fire season,” stated Sonoma County Fire Marshal James Williams; “By reducing vegetation and creating defensible space around structures, property owners play an active role in helping their communities to be safe.”
At the start of this season, over 90 residents are already signed up for participation, spanning the County from Cloverdale/north to Sonoma/south; Kenwood/east to Jenner/west. Those interested in participating are encouraged to submit their online applications as soon as possible.