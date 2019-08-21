Wine Score 

click to enlarge Mystery Bottle Can you name the winery where this sculpture is found?

Too many would-be wine tasters feel they "don't know enough" about wine to participate. Relax, it's not like you're going to have to take a test—except when it's time for Swirl's annual go-back-to-wine-school quiz, that is. It's easy this year—all questions are based on the Pacific Sun's wine, beer and spirits columns from the past year.

A) Hard apple cider from Gravenstein apples

B) Cabernet Sauvignon blended with Sangiovese

C) Vodka aged in French oak

D) Apple brandy distilled from Gravenstein apples

A) Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc

B) Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Blanc

C) White Zinfandel and Pinot Grigio

D) Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre

A) Dry Creek Valley

B) Spring Mountain District

C) Napa Valley

D) Lake Hennessey

A) Thru the Haze 1. Sonoma Springs

B) Pulp Fission 2. Bear Republic

C) Juicy in the Sky 3. 3 Disciples

A) Robert Mondavi

B) Paradise Ridge Winery

C) The Donum Estate

D) Domaine Carneros

A) More than 35,000

B) At least 15,000

C) About 6,000

D) Less than 2,000

Answers: 1) D; 2) False; 3) A; 4) A; 5) A-2, B-3, C-1; 6) C; 7) rye, cherrywood, Scotland; 8) D; 9) False 9 points, méthode champenoise; 7-8 points, metodo Italiano; 5-6 points, pét-nat; 4 points or less, fizzle.