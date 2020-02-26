February 26, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Witness to History 

Sonoma author revisits lung resort for women in new book

By

Lynn Downey reads from 'Arequipa Sanatorium' on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. 2pm. Free. 707.795.9028.

